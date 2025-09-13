Another crucial Premier League point looked like being bagged for Leeds United at Craven Cottage only for an inexplicable own goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson to seal the points for Fulham.

Leeds had battled well and there were impressive performers across the pitch for Daniel Farke’s men but just when it looked as though they were going to travel back up the road with a hard-earned point, Gudmundsson’s header past the excellent Karl Darlow broke the hearts of the away following.