Another crucial Premier League point looked like being bagged for Leeds United at Craven Cottage only for an inexplicable own goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson to seal the points for Fulham.
Leeds had battled well and there were impressive performers across the pitch for Daniel Farke’s men but just when it looked as though they were going to travel back up the road with a hard-earned point, Gudmundsson’s header past the excellent Karl Darlow broke the hearts of the away following.
Here’s how Graham Smyth rated the Leeds United players
1. Karl Darlow 9
Produced three excellent saves, came for crosses bravely and did everything necessary. Nothing he could do about the own goal. | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle 7
Gave Iwobi a hard time when he got forward. Did well defensively in the first half but struggled to contain Kevin as the substitute winger caused big problems on that side. | George Wood/Getty Images
3. Gabriel Gudmundsson 7
Rock solid defensively in the first half and did well against Traore in the second. Got forward when he could. Clever on and off the ball. Only blemish was that one header which decided the game. | George Wood/Getty Images
4. Joe Rodon 8
Did well in his aerial battles. Passed the ball well and dribbled forward when the chance arose. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images
5. Pascal Struijk 8
Kept things tight defensively and used the ball well. Had his hands full with Muniz at times but competed well. | George Wood/Getty Images
6. Ethan Ampadu 8
Composed in possession, physical off the ball. Competed in the air. Organised the team. | Getty Images