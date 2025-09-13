Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Fulham as 9/10 star denied shut-out by late howler

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 13th Sep 2025, 17:14 BST

Leeds United fell to a heartbreaking defeat away to Fulham with an injury time own goal denying the Whites a point in the road

Another crucial Premier League point looked like being bagged for Leeds United at Craven Cottage only for an inexplicable own goal from Gabriel Gudmundsson to seal the points for Fulham.

Leeds had battled well and there were impressive performers across the pitch for Daniel Farke’s men but just when it looked as though they were going to travel back up the road with a hard-earned point, Gudmundsson’s header past the excellent Karl Darlow broke the hearts of the away following.

Here’s how Graham Smyth rated the Leeds United players

Produced three excellent saves, came for crosses bravely and did everything necessary. Nothing he could do about the own goal.

1. Karl Darlow 9

Produced three excellent saves, came for crosses bravely and did everything necessary. Nothing he could do about the own goal.

Gave Iwobi a hard time when he got forward. Did well defensively in the first half but struggled to contain Kevin as the substitute winger caused big problems on that side.

2. Jayden Bogle 7

Gave Iwobi a hard time when he got forward. Did well defensively in the first half but struggled to contain Kevin as the substitute winger caused big problems on that side.

Rock solid defensively in the first half and did well against Traore in the second. Got forward when he could. Clever on and off the ball. Only blemish was that one header which decided the game.

3. Gabriel Gudmundsson 7

Rock solid defensively in the first half and did well against Traore in the second. Got forward when he could. Clever on and off the ball. Only blemish was that one header which decided the game.

Did well in his aerial battles. Passed the ball well and dribbled forward when the chance arose.

4. Joe Rodon 8

Did well in his aerial battles. Passed the ball well and dribbled forward when the chance arose.

Kept things tight defensively and used the ball well. Had his hands full with Muniz at times but competed well.

5. Pascal Struijk 8

Kept things tight defensively and used the ball well. Had his hands full with Muniz at times but competed well.

Composed in possession, physical off the ball. Competed in the air. Organised the team.

6. Ethan Ampadu 8

Composed in possession, physical off the ball. Competed in the air. Organised the team.

