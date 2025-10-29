Former Leeds United player breaks silence on next move and loanee hailed by manager

The latest news from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for Saturday's visit to Premier League rivals Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bamford is not the only Leeds United Championship title winner still looking to find a new club after his departure from Elland Road.

The long-serving striker secured the second promotion of his Whites career last season - although injuries limited the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough man to just one start in 18 appearances in all competitions. After leaving the club by mutual agreement, Bamford is still on a list of free agents despite links with La Liga club Getafe and current Championship leaders Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josuha Guilavogui also departed from Elland Road after playing a part in last season’s Championship title win and the former Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg man has been reflecting on his time with the Whites in a recent interview. The midfielder has revealed he is ‘still living a bit on cloud nine’ after helping Daniel Farke’s side to promotion and admitted he still ‘hasn’t found the right challenge’ to take the next step in his career.

He told Canal+: “I’m very happy with my last season at Leeds, where we were able to achieve something historic by winning the league at the last minute. We know that Leeds is a historic club, normally in the Premier League, but they’ve struggled a lot over the past two years to get back into the game. I’m still living a bit on cloud nine. I had quite a few opportunities this summer, but I haven’t found the right challenge yet, I’m keeping fit, waiting for something to happen. I’m not retired yet, no [smiles]. It’s already good; my career is a dream come true; we’ll see if there’s a sequel or not.”

Whites star impressing during loan stint

ANOTHER ONE: For loaned out Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt for Hull City. | Getty Images

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has made a big impact since joining Hull City on a season-long loan deal in August.

After spending the second half of last season with the Tigers, Gelhardt agreed to return to the MKM Stadium ahead of the new campaign and has quickly established himself as a key member of Sergej Jakirovic’s squad. Since making the first appearance of his latest spell with the Tigers in a goalless draw with Coventry City, Gelhardt has scored five goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest goal came in 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic at the weekend and he will hope to continue impressing manager Jakirovic when his side visit Norwich City on Saturday lunchtime. Reflecting on the on-loan Leeds star’s impact so far, the Tigers boss said: "Yes (he was very good). This is Joffo, this is his quality, he's able to play in many positions, right winger, number 10, even with Kyle like a striker. He helps our team a lot, and the group, too, and I'm very, very happy with him."

Your next Leeds United read: The seven players Brighton could be without vs Leeds United including £75m danger-man