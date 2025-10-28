Where Leeds United sit in xG table vs Sunderland, Burnley and other Premier League rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT

How does Leeds United’s attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Leeds United claimed what could be a crucial home win against fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United on Friday night and created a six-point gap to the relegation zone.

The Whites needed a fast start to the game and that is exactly what they got as Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon both found the net inside the opening quarter of an hour and set the pulses racing for the vast majority of those inside Elland Road.

Mateus Fernandes set nerves on edge when he reduced the arrears in the final minute of the game - but Leeds held on and got their reward for some exciting attacking play that laid the foundations for what felt like a big win.

But how does Leeds’ attacking threat and efficiency compare to their Premier League rivals? We take a look at the latest Premier League xG table to see how the Whites compare.

2025/26 average xG: 1.72

1. Liverpool

2025/26 average xG: 1.72 | Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.72

2. Arsenal

2025/26 average xG: 1.72 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.66

3. Manchester United

2025/26 average xG: 1.66 | Manchester United via Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.61

4. Chelsea

2025/26 average xG: 1.61 | AFP via Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.60

5. Manchester City

2025/26 average xG: 1.60 | Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

2025/26 average xG: 1.53

6. Newcastle United

2025/26 average xG: 1.53 | Getty Images

