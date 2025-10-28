Leeds United claimed what could be a crucial home win against fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham United on Friday night and created a six-point gap to the relegation zone.

The Whites needed a fast start to the game and that is exactly what they got as Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon both found the net inside the opening quarter of an hour and set the pulses racing for the vast majority of those inside Elland Road.

Mateus Fernandes set nerves on edge when he reduced the arrears in the final minute of the game - but Leeds held on and got their reward for some exciting attacking play that laid the foundations for what felt like a big win.

But how does Leeds’ attacking threat and efficiency compare to their Premier League rivals? We take a look at the latest Premier League xG table to see how the Whites compare.

