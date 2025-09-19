Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Leeds United's chances at Wolves

Leeds United will look for their first game of the Premier League season when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leeds United’s visit to Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers already feels like a decisive moment in the season.

With just over a month gone in the new season, both sides will head into their Molineux clash sat in the five of the table after making slow starts to the campaign. Leeds are without a win since a Lukas Nmecha penalty saw off Everton on the night when top flight football returned to Elland Road after a two-year absence - but have collected just one point since that memorable night by battling to a draw with Newcastle United and falling to defeats against Arsenal and Fulham.

For Wolves, their need for a win is arguably greater as Vitor Pereira’s side are sat at the foot of the table after emerging without a point from away days at Bournemouth and Newcastle and home clashes with Manchester City and Everton. Despite that disappointment the Molineux hierarchy have thrown their support behind their head coach after Pereira put pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract earlier this week.

That is sure to boost the Wolves players ahead of this weekend’s game as both sides look to gain some momentum to start moving on from a poor start to the campaign. With just hours to go until kick-off at Molineux, pundits Paul Merson and Chris Sutton have both given their take on how things could play out on Saturday afternoon.

What has Paul Merson said about Wolves v Leeds?

Writing in his Sportkeeda column, he said: “I saw Wolves at Newcastle and I thought they weren't that bad. Just because they've lost every game so far this season, people think Wolves will get relegated. But honestly, I don't worry about their survival. I've seen enough from them to believe they can avoid relegation! Leeds were very unlucky against Fulham.

“That terrible own goal at the end hurt them so much. What I will say is that they can't keep playing for draws in away games, like they did at Fulham. Sometimes, you have to take a chance and try to get a result. Leeds will believe this is a winnable game. They will be thinking, 'If we want to stay up, this a team that we must beat.’ Wolves will have too much for them in my opinion though. A win and a clean sheet for the hosts at Molineux.”

What has Chris Sutton said about Wolves v Leeds?

In his weekly BBC Sport predictions column, Sutton said: “When I lost at predictions a few weeks running last season, I didn't get a call from the BBC offering me a new deal. Yet that is what seems to be happening with Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, which is really odd. They have already lost their first four league games, and if he loses the next four they will be calling for his head.

“Wolves might feel they deserved something from their defeat at Newcastle last time out, after starting that game quite well, but that is nothing to how devastated Leeds will feel after losing out to a last-gasp own goal at Fulham. That left Leeds without a point or even a goal on the road, while Wolves are without a point at all, so something has to give here. Wolves are without the injured Jorgen Strand Larsen up front, which is a blow, but I am still backing them to win this one - maybe a new contract for Pereira will mean a new dawn for his team? 1-0.”

