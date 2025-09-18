Leeds United return to action this weekend with a huge bottom-of-the-table clash against Wolves. Daniel Farke’s side have four points from their opening four games but need to start scoring goals, while their hosts on Saturday are rock-bottom having lost every game so far.

Whites boss Farke spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of that trip to Molineux, providing a comprehensive update on the state of his squad including a fresh injury concern. Leeds medical staff will have to make late decisions on some while others are already unavailable.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and have a few issues of their own. And ahead of Saturday’s huge game, the YEP has all the latest injury and team news from both sides.

OUT: Leon Chiwome Young Wolves striker Chiwome is out until at least the new year after suffering a serious knee injury.

DOUBT: Josa Sa Wolves keeper Sa has been suffering with illness and was not part of the matchday squad for last weekend's clash at Newcastle despite travelling with the squad.

DOUBT: Jorgen Strand Larsen A big one for Wolves who have been without main striker Strand Larsen for their last two games due to an Achilles injury.

DOUBT: Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves defender Hoever has been struggling with a knee injury and the Dutchman has now missed his side's last three games.

OUT: Lucas Perri New first choice Whites keeper Perri has already been ruled out of the weekend's trip to Molineux due to a quad injury.