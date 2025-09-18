Wolves vs Leeds United injury and team news with 2 out and 5 doubts after fresh Whites blow revealed

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

The latest injury and team news from Leeds United and Wolves ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting.

Leeds United return to action this weekend with a huge bottom-of-the-table clash against Wolves. Daniel Farke’s side have four points from their opening four games but need to start scoring goals, while their hosts on Saturday are rock-bottom having lost every game so far.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Whites boss Farke spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of that trip to Molineux, providing a comprehensive update on the state of his squad including a fresh injury concern. Leeds medical staff will have to make late decisions on some while others are already unavailable.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and have a few issues of their own. And ahead of Saturday’s huge game, the YEP has all the latest injury and team news from both sides.

Young Wolves striker Chiwome is out until at least the new year after suffering a serious knee injury.

1. OUT: Leon Chiwome

Young Wolves striker Chiwome is out until at least the new year after suffering a serious knee injury. | Wolves via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wolves keeper Sa has been suffering with illness and was not part of the matchday squad for last weekend's clash at Newcastle despite travelling with the squad.

2. DOUBT: Josa Sa

Wolves keeper Sa has been suffering with illness and was not part of the matchday squad for last weekend's clash at Newcastle despite travelling with the squad. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A big one for Wolves who have been without main striker Strand Larsen for their last two games due to an Achilles injury.

3. DOUBT: Jorgen Strand Larsen

A big one for Wolves who have been without main striker Strand Larsen for their last two games due to an Achilles injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wolves defender Hoever has been struggling with a knee injury and the Dutchman has now missed his side's last three games.

4. DOUBT: Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves defender Hoever has been struggling with a knee injury and the Dutchman has now missed his side's last three games. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
New first choice Whites keeper Perri has already been ruled out of the weekend's trip to Molineux due to a quad injury.

5. OUT: Lucas Perri

New first choice Whites keeper Perri has already been ruled out of the weekend's trip to Molineux due to a quad injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Speaking on Thursday, Farke provided a fresh update. He said: "No, he’s also out for this game. In the middle of next week, we’ll have a clearer picture. Karl will play."

6. OUT: Lucas Perri (continued)

Speaking on Thursday, Farke provided a fresh update. He said: "No, he’s also out for this game. In the middle of next week, we’ll have a clearer picture. Karl will play." Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WolvesPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice