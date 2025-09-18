Leeds United return to action this weekend with a huge bottom-of-the-table clash against Wolves. Daniel Farke’s side have four points from their opening four games but need to start scoring goals, while their hosts on Saturday are rock-bottom having lost every game so far.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Whites boss Farke spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of that trip to Molineux, providing a comprehensive update on the state of his squad including a fresh injury concern. Leeds medical staff will have to make late decisions on some while others are already unavailable.
Wolves, meanwhile, will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Jorgen Strand Larsen and have a few issues of their own. And ahead of Saturday’s huge game, the YEP has all the latest injury and team news from both sides.