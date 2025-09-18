Former England goalkeeper gives verdict on Leeds United's 'frustrating' situation

A former England goalkeeper has given his verdict on Leeds United’s congested goalkeeper situation.

It was a busy summer of change for Leeds United following their return to the Premier League but one of the big losers was Illan Meslier.

The Frenchman was once regarded among the most talented stoppers in Europe and has plenty of experience, clocking up 214 appearances for the Whites across all competitions to date. However, Meslier lost his place in Daniel Farke’s last season following a series of high-profile blunders.

Lucas Perri was signed from Lyon over the summer to man the sticks, while Karl Darlow came in against Fulham to cover for the injured Brazilian. That leaves Meslier as third choice after failing to secure a move away from Elland Road.

David James gives verdict on Illan Meslier

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier | Getty Images

Former England goalkeeper David James has had his say on Meslier’s unfavourable situation under Farke, expressing ‘frustration’ at the Frenchman’s lack of growth but backing him to get his career on the right track again.

"I've got a soft spot for Leeds, for many different reasons. The thing that's frustrated me with the Leeds goalkeeping position is the fact that Meslier hasn't been the number one, France's number one, and the best goalkeeper people have seen for years,” James told The Yorkshire Post.

The 572-time Premier League star -- who turned out for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Portsmouth during his playing days -- continued: “I think back to his debut in the Premier League a few years ago and he had all the credentials to be top drawer. I'd like to think he can get his head round getting back into the first team and being the goalkeeper I've hoped he will be.”

Karl Darlow catches the eye in Fulham defeat

Karl Darlow of Leeds United | (Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

As mentioned, Darlow stepped in against Fulham with Perri sidelined for the trip to West London. The Welshman performed well, making three saves and almost keeping a clean sheet until Gabriel Gudmundsson’s own goal in the 94th minute sealed a 1-0 defeat for the Whites.

Darlow’s showing will only serve to make it even harder for Meslier to get minutes. Indeed, James was impressed by what he saw from the 34-year-old at Craven Cottage.

“I think the pressure is, as it is for all the teams going up, is to try and get some points in the bag early doors. It looks like teams, Leeds included, are trying to stay in the game and hopefully nick something at the end like they did against Everton,” the 53-time England international observed.

“I think that puts more pressure on the goalkeepers. It was very unfortunate Karl Darlow didn't get a clean sheet against Fulham. I feel for Gudmundsson because even in the analysis, there was a question mark over what he was doing. Everything happened so quick for him.

“Karl Darlow played extremely well. That kind of performance, most times, will give you enough to get at least a point and if the guys at the other end can get you some goals, win some games of football.”

