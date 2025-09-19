Leeds United are on the road once again this weekend with Wolves their hosts on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0 at Fulham last time out and are yet to pick up a single point away from home, but face a side who have lost all of their first four games.
Farke revealed on Thursday there are doubts over the fitness of Dan James (core) and Willy Gnonto (calf), with late calls to be made on both ahead of Saturday’s trip. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri remains unavailable but apart from that, the German’s squad is in pretty good shape.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Leeds are still yet to score an open-play goal and so two potential attacking absences is far from ideal, with a decision to be taken on who will bring that spark. Farke also has calls to make in midfield, with Ao Tanaka back fit and with a full week of training under his belt.
It’s set to be a tight and tense early-season meeting at Molineux and ahead of that trip, the YEP has predicted how Farke might line up.