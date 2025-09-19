Leeds United are on the road once again this weekend with Wolves their hosts on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Farke’s side lost 1-0 at Fulham last time out and are yet to pick up a single point away from home, but face a side who have lost all of their first four games.

Farke revealed on Thursday there are doubts over the fitness of Dan James (core) and Willy Gnonto (calf), with late calls to be made on both ahead of Saturday’s trip. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri remains unavailable but apart from that, the German’s squad is in pretty good shape.

Leeds are still yet to score an open-play goal and so two potential attacking absences is far from ideal, with a decision to be taken on who will bring that spark. Farke also has calls to make in midfield, with Ao Tanaka back fit and with a full week of training under his belt.

It’s set to be a tight and tense early-season meeting at Molineux and ahead of that trip, the YEP has predicted how Farke might line up.

1 . Leeds United predicted XI Here is how the YEP predicts Daniel Farke to line his Leeds team up at Molineux this weekend. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK: Karl Darlow Impressed against Fulham with a string of fine saves, and was unlucky not to get the clean sheet his performance deserved. Almost certain to keep his spot ahead of Illan Meslier with first-choice Lucas Perri still out injured. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jayden Bogle Already answering those summer questions over his Premier League suitability and looked great so far, going forward and defensively. Nailed on to start, with one of the key debates being who plays ahead of him. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Joe Rodon Another solid defensive display against Fulham, who were largely reduced to pop-shots last weekend. Physicality will be crucial against either Jorgen Strand Larsen or Tolu Arokodare, who stand at 6ft 4ins and 6ft 6ins respectively. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . CB: Pascal Struijk Done nothing to warrant being replaced by Jaka Bijol and so for now, the £15m summer arrival will need to remain patient. Quality on the ball in build-up could be important if Leeds are to enjoy more possession against rock-bottom Wolves. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Another good performance against Fulham up until that nightmare own-goal, which has undoubtedly caused a few sleepless nights this week. Will be desperate to put that behind him, perhaps with an assist at Molineux. | Getty Images Photo Sales