Another possible Leeds United exit has been reported this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s sporting director has poured cold water on claims his side are ready to activate Rasmus Kristensen’s permanent option - but it is being considered.

Kristensen was one of two Leeds United players to retain a loan exit clause in his contract, the other being Jack Harrison, and made the decision to join Frankfurt for the 2024/25 campaign. The right-back has impressed since his move and is one of just two squad members to play every Bundesliga minute so far - the other being his former teammate, Robin Koch.

Leeds inserted a permanent option into the loan deal, the value of which has varied between reports but sits somewhere between £8-10million. And Kristensen’s strong start to the season looks to have convinced Frankfurt that it presents good value, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claiming they have ‘already decided’ to make his loan permanent.

Plettenberg insists club chiefs are ‘totally satisfied’ with Kristensen’s quality and plan to activate their option-to-buy, which is believed to be worth Up to £10m. But while Frankfurt sporting director Timmo Hardung is a huge fan of the Dane, he insists no decision has been made yet.

“Rasmus has arrived very well with us,” Hardung told Fussball.News. “We are very happy that he is here with us. I also think he really enjoys being here. Of course, we are considering what role he could play at Eintracht Frankfurt in the future and whether he can become part of the team. But we haven’t decided anything yet.”

Kristensen praised again

As well as being ever-present in the Bundesliga, Kristensen has started both of Frankfurt’s Europa League clashes and registered one goal and one assist in the competition. The 27-year-old has been regularly praised by the club’s decision-makers already and a permanent deal is evidently on their radar.

“[Board member Markus] Krösche has already recognised that [importance of signing Kristensen permanently],” head coach Dino Toppmöller recently told Fussball.News. “He's already on it and doesn't need my expertise. He also sees that Rasmus is a very important factor for us. With his energy and power, Rasmus is very important for us."

And Toppmöller was happy with his new signing almost instantly, suggesting Kristensen could quickly become a much-loved asset for his commitment. “He has the potential to become a fan favourite,” the Frankfurt boss told German outlet Kicker recently. “Because he has his heart in the right place, has the right attitude, the line marches up and down and has a crisp duel leadership. We are very happy with him, he is welcome to continue like this.”

Leeds will have a keen eye on Kristensen’s form in the hope of securing a decent fee for a player who struggled to impress at Elland Road, following his £10m move from RB Salzburg in 2022. The right-back failed to get to grips with the Premier League and formed part of a defence fit only for relegation before joining AS Roma on loan the following summer.