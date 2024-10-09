Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Bull took a minority stake in Leeds United earlier this year

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly agreed a long-term contract to become Red Bulls' new global head of soccer.

The energy drink giant has long been involved in the world of football, as well as several other sports, and partnered with Leeds United earlier this year. They became the clubs' front of shirt sponsor ahead of the 2024-25 campaign - which Leeds claim is one of the most lucrative commercial deals in EFL history - as well as providing additional investment for a minority ownership stake.

There is no agreement for Red Bull to take up a larger investment position in the Elland Road club at this time, with chairman Paraag Marathe previously offering reassurance to supporters that changes to Leeds' colours, badge and stadium would not be up for discussion given Red Bull's history when marketing clubs they have a significant stake in.

Klopp has been out of work since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. The German dropped the bombshell announcement of his departure from Anfield in January and departed Merseyside a few months later despite having two years left on his contract with the Premier League club. He won the Champions League and Premier League during his time at Liverpool, as well as an FA Cup, Super Cup, Club World Cup and two League Cups. He also won two Bundesliga titles during his time as manager of Borussia Dortmund. He planned to take some time out of football following his departure from the Reds.

According to Sky Sports, the former Liverpool man will begin his new role with Red Bull on January 1. He will be responsible "at the strategic management level" for Red Bull's large network of clubs worldwide. The Austrian-based company owns the likes of RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. The German is said to have a specific exit clause in his Red Bull deal that would allow him to leave his contract if offered to take over the German national team.

Upon their arrival at Leeds, Marathe said Red Bull would help "build a bright future" for the club. He added: “As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United. A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history. The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull. We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.”

Red Bull's minority stake in Leeds is their first foray into English football from an ownership perspective. It is not clear what involvement, if any, Klopp might have at Leeds given 49ers Enterprises remain the majority owners at the club. However, having joined Liverpool in October 2015 Klopp has plenty of experience in English football and his new position at Red Bull would likely give Leeds the opportunity to tap into his knowledge as they look to claim promotion to the Premier League and in turn establish themselves in the top flight.

Farke is a fan of Klopp

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is an admirer of Klopp and was among those who paid tribute to the 57-year-old when he announced he would be leaving Liverpool. Farke said in January: "When I heard the message officially, I was quite emotional myself. Jurgen is one of my German fellows and what he's done over the last two decades is unbelievable. After just one year sometimes they [coaches] are celebrated but for me quality is defined as delivering over a long-term period. What he's done is unbelievable, created a legacy. He did it at Mainz 05, at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. He will go down in history as one of the greatest managers to work in the game.”