International seals Leeds United exit by becoming second Whites man to activate contract option

An international player has sealed his Leeds United exit by becoming the second Whites player to activate a contract option.

Danish international defender Rasmus Kristensen has sealed his Leeds United exit by becoming the second Whites player to activate a contract option.

Kristensen departed the club following United’s relegation last summer to join AS Roma on a season-long loan but was set to return to Elland Road upon the ending of his loan deal.

Kristensen, though, held the option in his contract to leave on loan again for the 2024-25 campaign and the right-back has now followed another Whites player by activating that option to seal a switch to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for next season.

Whites winger Jack Harrison also held the option to exit on another season-long loan deal after his 2023-24 spell at Everton and sealed another season-long loan switch to the Toffees last month.

Kristensen remains contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2027. Transfer guru journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that the Dane’s switch to Eintracht Frankfurt was already a done deal and that the German club had an option to buy clause included with a valuation of £15m.

