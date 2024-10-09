Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have a break from action as the international fixtures take centre stage

The second international break of the season is upon us as Leeds United have a two-week wait between Championship fixtures. The Whites drew 2-2 at Sunderland last week as a late error from Illan Meslier denied Daniel Farke’s side all three points at the Stadium of Light.

Up next is a clash against another early pacesetter, as Sheffield United visit Elland Road on Friday, October 18 in what promises to be a tense encounter between the Yorkshire rivals. Before that a number of Leeds players will be off representing their countries with the likes of Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson jetting further afield to represent Japan and the United States, respectively.

As the Whites international contingent gears up for action, we have rounded up some of the latest news from across Leeds and their Championship rivals.

Clayton joins non-league club

Former Leeds United midfielder Adam Clayton has joined non-league side Matlock Town as a player-coach. The 35-year-old joined the Whites in 2010 and was contracted at Elland Road for two years before leaving for Huddersfield Town. He made 50 appearances for Leeds, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. He spent two years with the Terriers, making 94 appearances, and then left the club for Middlesbrough in 2014 - where he spent six years and played 241 games. He has also played for the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City and moved to non-league side Liversedge in August.

He has now left the West Yorkshire club as Matlock announced his arrival on social media. A statement said: “Matlock Town are pleased to announce the signing of 35-year-old midfielder Adam Clayton who joins the Gladiators in a player/coach role. Adam has had a storied career that has seen him play at the top of the English pyramid for Manchester City and Middlesbrough. With over 500 appearances across the English pyramid, the addition of Adam will bring leadership and experience to a relatively young Gladiators midfield.”

Swansea take two players on trial

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Swansea City are looking at the possibility of signing Cyrus Christie and Adam Reach. That is according to a report from BBC Sport who revealed the pair are set to train on trial with the Swans as manager Luke Williams looks to bolster his squad. Christie was released by Hull City at the end of last season while Reach, who spent five years at Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2021, left West Brom after three years during the summer.

Reach started his career at Middlesbrough but after a number of loan spells made the switch to the Owls before joining West Brom in 2021. Christie made his professional debut with Coventry City in 2010 before joining Derby County. Stints at Middlesbrough, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Hull followed. Swansea would be free to sign both players given they are free agents.

Leeds take on Swansea in Wales in the first game after the next international break on Sunday, November 24. The Welsh club sit on 12 points from their opening nine games, winning three, drawing three and losing three of their league fixtures.