'Not ideal' - Why lunchtime kick-offs are affecting Leeds United's season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action this weekend

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lunchtime kick-offs have proved to be a ‘challenge’ for Leeds United this season and have been far from ‘ideal’ as they look to gain promotion from the Championship, YEP reporter Lee Sobot has said. The Whites have generally struggled for results in that time slot over recent times. The Whites are currently sat in 2nd place in the table behind Sheffield United. They are three points behind the Blades and are one point above Burnley in 3rd.

When asked about Leeds’ difficulties playing at midday, Sobot has said: “Daniel Farke has literally said it in his press conferences. He has basically said that everything gets affected by it in terms of the travel, the sleep, what you’re eating. You can’t eat the things you watch. I don’t think it is rocket science to work out he is not a fan of lunchtime kick-offs, I think that is pretty obvious. Everything he has to talk about them he says they are not ideal. It’s a challenge. He is always keen to stress it is not an excuse. It is the same for everybody and we have to get on with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is more focus on it with Leeds purely because it feels you’re in that slot a little bit more. Let’s not beat around the bush, Leeds are the big team in the division, the big fish in the pond, so obviously they’re going to feature on Sky as much as possible in slots such as that. It is just something they have to navigate. That’s is another thing we say about Leeds being a bit unpredictable, I go into those games (lunchtime kick-offs) with a bit of trepidation.”

He added: “I don’t know whether it becomes physiological. I remember a couple of seasons ago we had the big London curse which was obviously more in the Premier League with the sheer amount of teams in the Premier League.”

Leeds are in action this weekend at home to Oxford United as they look to keep their impressive run of form at Elland Road going. They have lost only once on their own patch in this campaign to date and that was against Burnley. Farke’s men have proved to be a tough nut to crack on their own patch and are tricky to break down. They drew 1-1 away at Preston North End last time out and needed a late equaliser to steal a point at Deepdale.

Speaking after that match, Farke said: “Very good and a valuable point after a tough week for us and also a tough place against a side who is really competitive, especially at home. Our attitude, we go into each and every game in order to win it so, for that, we 're dancing on the table if we win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can't win the game we have to make sure that we don't lose it and I like the attitude of my boys. We didn't start well into the game, but especially in the second-half we forced a well deserved equaliser.”