Leeds United manager Daniel Farke does not want to pay any attention to the upcoming January transfer period until five days into the window.

The Leeds boss is focused squarely on the task United face in the interim period, which includes clashes against Oxford United, Stoke City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the space of just over a fortnight.

Farke believes the final Championship table begins to really take shape between the end of the November international break and the beginning of March's international window, meaning the busy festive period is a crucial time.

For that reason, the German would not be drawn on transfer specifics during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, setting a date of January 4th, following the Whites' trip to face Ruben Selles' Hull, as the time to discuss incomings and outgoings.

"Listen, we are right now in such a crucial period in the season. And we want all our players to just to be focused really on us right now," Farke said. "We want the whole squad just to be focused on these next five games, after the fourth of January, and then there will be also a cup weekend, then we can speak about everything else, and also about interest and about speculations and what we do in January."

Farke has previously stated he expects a quiet month on the transfers front, although did not rule out the potential that new faces would arrive. What appears most likely is a loan exit for Joe Gelhardt who has struggled for minutes this season and does not appear to be in Farke's plans.

That said, the Leeds manager believes the club is in good financial health following a summer in which United settled yet more outstanding transfer debts owed to other teams, as well as agreeing deals which will see the club recoup upwards of £100 million on outgoing players when all payments are made.

"We are a very healthy club right now, in terms of a financial point of view, and for that, no pressure at all to do anything. That doesn't mean that we can allow ourselves right now to spend the fortune, this is what we won't do. We want to work, sustainable, but the good thing is [we don't] necessarily [need] to do anything in terms of earning more money, and for that we can relax."