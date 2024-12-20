'We know' - Willy Gnonto names best team in Championship with Leeds United plan and Sheffield United take
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has declared who the best team in the Championship is with his Sheffield United verdict and Whites hope.
Sheffield United and Leeds have continually swapped leadership at the top of the division over recent weeks, usually with Daniel Farke’s Whites playing first and winning only for Chris Wilder’s Blades to do the same.
Leeds, though, fell three points behind the Bramall Lane outfit after a 1-1 draw for Farke’s side at last Saturday lunchtime’s hosts Preston North End was followed by a 2-0 win for the Blades at home to Plymouth Argyle.
Sheffield United - who also began the season with a two-point deduction - are now three points clear of second-placed Leeds who are only one point ahead of third-placed Burnley. The Clarets are then just one point ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.
Speaking to the YEP, Gnonto admitted that Wilder’s Blades have been the best team in the division so far - but signalled clear hope of that changing.
Ahead of Saturday’s hosting of Oxford United for his side, Gnonto was asked how he saw the current top two picture and whether Leeds felt they were the best team in the division - or whether the table showed that Sheffield United are.
"They are first so probably until now they have been the best team,” admitted Gnonto.
“But at the same time we are quite confident. We know that we have already won against them so I don't think that we are less than them. We just have to probably keep going, keep working hard and then we are going to see where we are going to be."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.