Leeds United’s fans have their say on Saturday’s visit of Oxford.

Leeds United are massive favourites to beat Saturday’s Championship visitors Oxford United at Elland Road - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including thoughts on three burning Whites questions and a player’s must against the U’s.

NEIL GREWER

Once again Leeds seek a home victory following a disappointing away performance last weekend.

All stats and recent form point to a ‘standard’, easy victory but football has a habit of throwing surprises when least expected and often following a managerial change as Oxford have encountered. So, most likely a comfortable win for the Whites but with the possibility of a shock if Leeds are not on their game.

Burning questions amongst the Leeds faithful remain – should Brenden Aaronson remain at No 10, who should play at 9, and when will Ethan Ampadu start following return from injury?

I would not be surprised to see Ampadu start on Saturday with Aaronson making way and Joe Rothwell playing further forward. In the centre-forward position, Mateo Joseph stakes a claim having been involved in recent goals and generally being a nuisance.

Perhaps Joel Piroe is more effective as a substitute when defences are tiring? Illan Meslier, meanwhile, has suffered criticism recently for some goal concessions and tomorrow will present an opportunity for another clean sheet – one which must be taken.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Oxford United 0.

ANDY RHODES

In their final game before Christmas, Leeds United have the chance to go top of the table once again.

Top spot is currently the subject of a two-way battle between the Whites and their rivals from the red side of Sheffield, and other suitors wait in the wings. A win at home against Oxford United will be required with two tricky away games immediately after.

Daniel Farke won’t want to go into the trips to Stoke City and Derby County with any added pressure. Tomorrow’s visitors may benefit from the new manager bounce after parting ways with Des Buckingham.

Farke, meanwhile, may be tempted to give more minutes to Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani, among others, with an exhausting festive schedule to come.

With Leeds’ away form a cause for concern, another home win will help lift any worries, at least in the short term. Fans will expect another win here and going into Christmas at the top of the league is a present on everyone’s wish list.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Oxford United 0.

DAVID WATKINS

The final game before Christmas this year has Leeds up against Oxford United, freshly promoted to the Championship this season.

They are finding the step up tough, but have managed to keep themselves just out of the relegation zone as we approach the halfway mark.

It is their home form that has got them there though, away from home they have only picked up two points all season and they currently sit bottom of the away league table alongside Plymouth.

Their current form is abysmal too, just one draw and five defeats in the last six games and it is that statistic that led them to sack their manager Des Buckingham, a move that saddened and shocked U’s fans having ridden the ride up from League One last season with him.

For Leeds, on paper at least, this should be a cake-walk!

Anything less than three points and another dominant performance would have us all thinking our lads have overdone the Christmas partying this week.

Of course in the back of our minds will be the knowledge that this has often proved to be exactly the sort of game when we shoot ourselves in the foot so that will just keep us on our toes hopefully!

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Oxford United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

The pre-Christmas weekend brings Oxford United to Elland Road and Leeds will, hopefully, not be in the mood to give any early presents to their visitors.

The near-perfect home record is pivotal to Leeds’ place in the top two. Eight straight wins is only bettered by Sheffield United who have nine.

Saturday’s draw asked questions of the squad and substitute Mateo Joseph was ‘in the mix’ when Dan James put across a ball that was turned in by Jack Whatmough.

It was another game that passed Joel Piroe by with him again offering not much. And Brenden Aaronson didn’t have much of a game either, missing a couple of decent chances.

With skipper Ethan Ampadu back in the squad, maybe it’s time for him to be included with either Joe Rothwell or Ao Tanaka moving to No 10 in place of the American.

It’s a game that offers a chance to improve the goal difference as, form-wise, Oxford have been poor with only one draw and five defeats recently. Despite the wretched run, they aren’t in the bottom three.

I’m hoping that Leeds can score a couple of early goals then put on a show to send the fans home happy and into the Christmas period in a really good mood.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Oxford United 0.

MIKE GILL

The last match before Christmas sees the Whites host struggling Oxford United.

Oxford recently parted company with manager Des Buckingham, and whether or not his successor is in place by Saturday, the newcomer is unlikely to have much of an influence on the outcome of this encounter.

The biggest threat to Leeds for this game would be complacency, and to be fair, we have not seen much of that at Elland Road this season.

Two tricky away fixtures await before the turn of the year, so the Whites need a convincing victory to end their home campaign in 2024.

The last-gasp draw at Preston should leave the home side in the right frame of mind to get the job done tomorrow.

The usual selection challenges remain: Would a rest do anything to improve Brenden Aaranson’s fragile confidence? Could Willy Gnonto do a job in the centre of midfield? Is Largie Ramazani ready for a start? Piroe or Joseph?

As we pose these questions, we know at the back of our mind that Daniel Farke is not likely to make too many changes.

An emphatic win is expected and should be delivered with more efficiency than the distribution arm of an under-pressure online retailer this time of the year!

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Oxford United 0.