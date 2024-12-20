Ethan Ampadu in Leeds United fitness update amid Pascal Struijk doubt with declaration on Oxford United game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu has provided a personal fitness update amid a teammate’s doubt with a declaration on Saturday’s visit of Oxford United.
Ampadu suffered knee ligament damage in October’s 3-0 win at home to Coventry City and was expected to be out until the new year despite not needing surgery, unlike midfield teammate Ilia Gruev.
Ampadu, though, has returned quicker than expected, the skipper making the bench for this month’s hosting of Derby County before bagging late minutes in the subsequent contests against Middlesbrough and Preston North End.
Whites boss Daniel Farke has already issued a warning about how long it would take Ampadu to return to his best and peak condition but the captain now appears on starting standby amid current defensive injuries.
Max Wober has experienced knee issues following his recent return to action and Leeds now have a new defensive injury to contend with through regular starting centre-half Pascal Struijk.
The Dutchman played the full duration of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Preston but is now a major doubt for Saturday’s visit of Oxford due to a tight hamstring.
Midfielder Ampadu would likely be the next port of call to partner Joe Rodon by dropping back into defence and the Whites captain says he is definitely ready to start if required.
“I'd love it,” said Ampadu, asked about how he would feel about starting so soon after his return. “You always want to play football.
"Whenever you're back training for a couple of weeks in your head you're always thinking you're ready to play however many minutes you're needed for. I couldn't tell you what's going to happen but I'll be ready for whatever's needed.”
Asked if he was ready to start, Ampadu declared: “Of course I am. No matter how many minutes I play, I always am."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.