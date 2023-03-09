There is a lot of football to be played between now and the next transfer window but clubs across English football’s top flight continue to be linked with summer moves.

Leeds United, who welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Elland Road in their next Premier League fixture this weekend, will likely base their recruitment on which division they are in but could struggle to keep a hold of their current stars if they do not secure Premier League survival. Newcastle United are the latest club to be linked with one of their top players but Chelsea and Spurs are now said to be looking at a potential alternative to Illan Meslier who they were previously said to have an interest in. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Thursday, March 9:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘showing interest’ in Leeds United star

According to German publication Sport1, Newcastle United have been showing an interest in Leeds United star Robin Koch and could make a move for defender in the summer. The website reports that the German, who has been with the Yorkshire club since his 2020 move from SC Freiburg, has ‘attracted the attention’ of ‘several’ Premier League sides.

It is also said that Koch has received enquiries from the German Bundesliga and that a return to his homeland could improve his chances of national team selection. The 26-year old has made 27 appearances for the Whites across all competitions so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea and Spurs linked with Meslier alternative

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with an interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in recent months but the two London sides could now be looking closer to home in their bid to recruit a new goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist and transfer guru claims that both are tracking Brentford stopper David Raya who is expected to leave the Bees in the summer.