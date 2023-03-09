Joseph has been selected in Futbol Draft’s Once de Bronce team which includes players from Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona. The XI consists of players aged 21-and-under and is a reflection of the up-and-coming Spanish talent across Europe.

Despite the competition at centre-forward in Spain’s youth ranks, Joseph – and his 14 goals for Leeds’ Under-21 side this season – has beaten competition to be named alongside the likes of Jesus Vazquez, Hugo Novoa, Nico Gonzalez and Pablo Torre – all of whom are regarded as rising stars at their respective clubs and in the Spanish youth setup.

Joseph is yet to receive his first call-up at youth international level, and is eligible for more than one nation, but so far has focused solely on club football.

Once de Bronce teams of the past have included Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet, Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea and Barcelona’s Riqui Puig, who now plays in MLS. All of whom featured regularly for their club sides in Spain and in Sancet’s case, continue to do so having racked up eight LaLiga goals this season.

Joseph has made his professional debut and Premier League bow with Leeds this season, and was called upon from the bench in the Whites’ most recent fixture away to Chelsea.

