Kenneh left Elland Road last summer without making a senior appearance for the club, despite being named on the first-team bench several times and even picking up a yellow card in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was cautioned for his part in Leeds’ match-winning celebrations after Luke Ayling had completed a stunning comeback against Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 months ago. Kenneh – an unused substitute – sprinted the width of the pitch to join his teammates and the travelling fans in their jubilation.

Shortly thereafter, Kenneh opted to leave West Yorkshire which had become his home since migrating from Liberia as a child. His family had fled civil war in the African nation, a conflict which claimed the life of his mother, and settled in Leeds where he attended school and was spotted by United’s academy scouts.

Nohan Kenneh during his time at Leeds United (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

He went on to represent England at youth level, whilst also becoming a mainstay with Leeds’ Under-23 side, before joining Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian on a free transfer, turning down the option of an extension at Elland Road.

Kenneh is currently on loan at fellow top flight side Ross County and has predominantly featured in midfield during his professional career, as opposed to his role as a centre-back throughout the latter stages of his junior days in LS11.

The Thorp Arch graduate posted the Liberian flag on his social media accounts on Wednesday evening with the accompanying caption: “Proud moment for me and family to have the opportunity to represent Liberia in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers. Let’s go!”