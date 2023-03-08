Back-to-back losses after a vital win at Southampton have made it a stuttering start for Javi Gracia as Leeds boss. A cup trip to Fulham and a visit to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge weren't the kindest of fixtures for Gracia’s opening trio of matches.

A home clash this weekend might not offer much respite either against a Brighton side who notched four last time out against West Ham. It's still early days in the Spaniard's Leeds United tenure and he'll be looking forward to having a say on incomings this summer. Here is the latest Leeds United transfer news.

Everton to fight Leeds for long-term Saints target

Everton have reignited interest in Southampton striker Che Adams, Football Insider report. The outlet claimed that both The Toffees and The Saints would sign the forward ‘in a heartbeat’ should The Saints be relegated, after claiming Leeds were ‘big admirers’ of the player earlier this week.

Of course, both Everton and Leeds United are also battling to avoid the drop this term which could affect any potential Adams deal. The striker has been rumoured to make a Leeds switch since 2020 when Leeds were looking for a talisman to propel them into the Premier League.

Newcastle want Leeds star, but it's not Jack Harrison

Leeds United fought off January interest in midfielder Jack Harrison from a number of Premier League clubs including Newcastle United and Leicester City. The Magpies are set to come calling in Yorkshire again this summer, but interest has shifted from the Leeds midfield to the back line.