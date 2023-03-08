How Leeds United’s shots to goal ratio compares to Man Utd, Everton and other Premier League clubs

With around two-and-a-half months to go until Leeds United’s turbulent season comes to an end, they are in desperate need of some goals and fast. The Whites are currently only outside of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference and have only netted three goals in their last six matches in the top flight.

Since their promotion from the Championship, Leeds have been well-known for their hectic, attacking style of football, however their lack of goal threat up top in recent months has put an end to that. Rodrigo is currently their top goalscorer though he has been sidelined for over a month, while Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra follow with four goals each.

Despite their lack of goals, the Whites aren’t short on some spectacular talents such as the three mentioned, as well as the likes of Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson. We have taken a look to find out how badly Leeds United are really struggling in front of goal and whether they are just particularly wasteful.

Here is how Leeds’ shots to goal ratio compares to the rest of the Premier League...

1 . Brentford - 12.7% Total shots: 316. Goals: 40

2 . Arsenal - 12% Total shots: 491. Goals: 59

3 . Tottenham Hotspur - 11.7% Total shost: 392. Goals: 46

4 . Man City - 11.7% Total shots: 566. Goals: 66