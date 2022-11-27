Newcastle United agree deal to sign Man City man – months after Leeds United exit

Former Leeds United head of national academy recruitment Paul Midgley has reportedly agreed a deal to take up a similar role with Newcastle United.

The Magpies are in the midst of making several changes as the PIF-led owners of the club look to deliver on their ambitious plans by strengthening the infrastructure at St James Park. Progress on the pitch has seen Eddie Howe’s squad improved with over £220m worth of talent over the last two transfer window - but there have been several off-field appointments including sporting director Dan Ashworth and CEO Darren Eales.

With improving their academy output one of their main aims, the Magpies hierachy have now agreed a deal with Premier League rivals Manchester City to add regional scout Midgley to their ranks. He worked as a coach within the North East non-league game with Stockton Town and Spennymoor Town, as well as taking up recruitment roles with Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Midgley was appointed as head of national academy recruitment at Leeds in January 2020 but left the Whites after accepting an offer to become Manchester City’s Northern UK Youth Scouting Manager during the summer. He now looks set to move back to the North East after Fabrizio Romano confirmed an agreement was in place with the Magpies.