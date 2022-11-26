Predicted finish for Jesse Marsch’s side compared to Leicester City, Aston Villa and more. Photos of key individuals from Premier League season

The FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar are continuing at pace and Gareth Southgate’s England remain in a strong position to reach the knockout stages despite being held to a 0-0 draw by the USA last night.

Once the international showpiece event reaches its conclusion in Qatar it will be time for attention to return to domestic football and the Premier League will be back on screens and live in grounds following Christmas. Leeds United will return with a difficult home fixture as defending champions Manchester City visit Elland Road on December 28.

Pep Guardiola’s team sit second in the table during the break, five points behind leaders Arsenal, while Leeds find themselves in 15th but only two points above the relegation zone. There’s still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the season but where are all 20 top flight clubs predicted to finish the 2022/23 campaign?

Using date from football statistics site fivethirtyeight.com, here is where Leeds United are expected to finish the current Premier League season compared to the other 19 teams across the division:

1. Manchester City Predicted points: 84 Photo Sales

2. Arsenal Predicted points: 81 Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Predicted points: 69 Photo Sales

4. Manchester United Predicted points: 68 Photo Sales