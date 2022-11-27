29 pictures of Leeds United fans watching their beloved team play
Leeds United fans never let up in their support of the mighty Whites.
Win, draw or lose, the Elland Road faithful are right there behind the team.
The loyalty of Leeds supporters was never more keenly felt than in the final games of the 2021/2022 season, when the roar of the crowd gave Jesse Marsch’s players the lift they needed when their backs were against the wall.
A difficult Premier League campaign hasn’t stopped fans showing up in numbers, and once again this season Elland Road is home to some of the division’s loudest and proudest supporters.
Here are some of the best photos of Leeds United fans getting behind their team: