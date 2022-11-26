It may still be November but with domestic football on hiatus for the FIFA World Cup finals it means there are only two rounds of Premier League fixtures to play before the January transfer window opens.

Leeds United return to action when they welcome Manchester City to Elland Road on December 28 and then travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United in their final game of 2022. Once those two games are out of the way the Yorkshire club and their top flight rivals will be able to once again buy and sell players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Leeds, the biggest transfer story continues to be their links to PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands star Cody Gakpo and their has been a new development coming from media outlets in the Dutchman’s homeland. Here is what the latest reports on United’s pursuit of the forward are saying:

PSV Eindhoven would prefer to sell Leeds United and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window

It now looks like PSV Eindhoven are less open to selling their star player in January and would prefer to wait until the summer to let him go, according to reports from Dutch publication the Eindhovens Dagblad which has been picked up by InsideFutbol. It is claimed that PSV expect to receive offers in January regardless of their stance and are aware of the interest that the 23-year old is attracting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dutch club are said to be open to a January move but would demand a “premium” price and have upped their initial asking price of €45 milllion from the summer to €60 million. That price could also potentially increase if the attacker continues to impress at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad