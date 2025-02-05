The former Leeds United manager has had his say on Daniel Farke’s chances of success.

Neil Warnock has named Daniel James as his favourite Championship player amid comparisons to ‘individual’ pair Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

James is enjoying what many believe is the best campaign of his career, with Saturday’s goal in the 7-0 thumping of Cardiff City his eighth of the season. Leeds’ lightning winger also bagged two assists to take that tally up to six, with a place in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up firmly his.

In starting 12 of the last 13 league games, James has kept Willy Gnonto out the team and not only that, has combined with Jayden Bogle to make that right-hand side Leeds’ most effective. The Welshman was just as productive last season but often overshadowed by the individual brilliance of teammates Summerville and Rutter.

But with the pair sold to West Ham and Brighton respectively, James has taken on the responsibility of Leeds’ main man. And Warnock loves the 27-year-old not only for his quality on the ball, but for an attitude that feeds into the squad.

“The only thing about Leeds is I think they were better, two of their best players they let go in the summer [Summerville and Rutter],” Warnock told talkSPORT. “When I watched them in the play-off [final] last year, I thought they were too individual, those lads. I remember pulling Daniel James – he’s my favourite player in the Championship, he has been for years - and he wasn’t playing that day.

“I remember saying to him, ‘if I had one player I wish I could’ve managed, it would have been you’. Because I love his attitude, and I think it breeds it when you’ve got people like Daniel James. One of my old players who I gave a debut to, Sam Byram, is still there and still doing well.”

Having managed Leeds for over a year between February 2012 and April 2013, Warnock is all too aware of the pressure levels in the Elland Road hot seat. Farke has been aware of that outside expectation too since arriving after relegation, more acutely as this second promotion push edges towards a decisive period.

Despite guiding Leeds to a 90-point total last season and getting them top around New Year this time round, Farke has come in for plenty of pressure during his time at Elland Road. But the German’s level-headed approach has brought calm to what he describes as an ‘emotional’ club.

Leeds are better-placed to win promotion now than they were 12 months ago, with many opposition managers labelling them the Championship’s best team while predicted tables and bookmakers’ odds all have them top. And Warnock believes Premier League football will return to West Yorkshire next season, with the question being who will go up alongside the Whites, rather than instead of them.

“I like Daniel [Farke], I think he’s level-headed,” Warnock added. “He's had ups and downs because it's a big club, but I think they'll do it this time. They're a lot more solid at the back, which they haven't been for a bit. It's who goes up with them I think.”