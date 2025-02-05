Focus might already have turned to this evening’s Coventry City clash but few will be forgetting Leeds United’s weekend win over Cardiff any time soon. Six different goalscorers earned Daniel Farke’s side a thumping 7-0 win at Elland Road, their biggest victory since 1972.

A near-perfect performance across the board saw Leeds dominate from start to finish, with the floodgates opening on six minutes and no mercy shown right up until Joel Piroe’s added-time penalty made it seven. Many in white enjoyed one of their finest performances for the club as a message was sent to those vying for promotion.

Unsurprisingly, Saturday’s result has earned Leeds plenty of representation on WhoScored.com’s Championship Team of the Week but the presence of six Whites stars is complete domination of the line-up. It could easily have been all 11, but take a look below to see who made the cut.

GK: Victor Johansson (Stoke City) - 7.6 Kept out a number of Hull City efforts as his Stoke City side came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at the MKM Stadium.

RB: Harry Clarke (Sheffield United) - 7.3 Straight in for a first start since joining on loan from Ipswich Town to help his side win 1-0 at Derby County. Solid defensively and a decent attacking threat.

CB: Joe Rodon (Leeds United ) - 7.8 Dominant at the back as Leeds kept a fourth consecutive league clean sheet. Stifled Cardiff dangerman Callum Robinson and enjoyed a couple of forays forward in Saturday's 7-0 thumping.

CB: Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) - 7.9 A commanding performance from the Blades captain, who got in the way of plenty to keep Derby out. Sprayed some lovely passes about as well.

LB: Junior Firpo (Leeds United) - 9.4 A first start since December and three assists for the attacking left-back, who continued to bomb down his flank even after the result was long sewn up.