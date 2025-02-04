Changed Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland verdict in bookies' new predicted final Championship table after January deals and key rivals boost

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
The January transfer window is finally shut – and the bookies have cast their Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland verdicts in their new predicted final Championship table.

Clubs had until 11pm last night to complete signings or sales, the new year window presenting the final chance to strengthen until the summer. Leeds had an approach for Cameron Archer knocked back by Southampton and links to his Saints team-mate Adam Armstrong amounted to little. But Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all brought in new faces on deadline day which also provided a huge boost for Sunderland on the pitch as they recorded as last-gasp 3-2 success at Middlesbrough.

All three teams are now presented with the task of chasing down Daniel Farke’s side who sit two points clear of the Blades at the top of the Championship and with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to both Burnley and Sunderland.

The Championship betting markets are continually evolving – but how do the bookies now see it now that the January transfer window has closed?

Here, we run through their very latest odds in the new predicted final table in reverse order, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-14.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-14. Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 13-8 (odds on with some firms and as short as 5-6).

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8 (odds on with some firms and as short as 5-6). Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 13-8.

3. 22nd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 13-8 (with three firms).

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 13-8 (with three firms). Photo: Barrington Coombs

Relegation odds: 4-1 (but now as short as 5-2 with some firms).

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 4-1 (but now as short as 5-2 with some firms). Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Relegation odds: 4-1.

6. 19th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Warren Little

