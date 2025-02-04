Clubs had until 11pm last night to complete signings or sales, the new year window presenting the final chance to strengthen until the summer. Leeds had an approach for Cameron Archer knocked back by Southampton and links to his Saints team-mate Adam Armstrong amounted to little. But Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland all brought in new faces on deadline day which also provided a huge boost for Sunderland on the pitch as they recorded as last-gasp 3-2 success at Middlesbrough.

All three teams are now presented with the task of chasing down Daniel Farke’s side who sit two points clear of the Blades at the top of the Championship and with a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to both Burnley and Sunderland.

The Championship betting markets are continually evolving – but how do the bookies now see it now that the January transfer window has closed?

Here, we run through their very latest odds in the new predicted final table in reverse order, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

23rd: Portsmouth (relegated) Relegation odds: 13-8 (odds on with some firms and as short as 5-6).