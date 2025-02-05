Burnley closed the gap on Leeds United last night but have two fitness issues to contend with.

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Burnley continue to sweat over the fitness of Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho after the pair missed Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Oxford United.

Burnley pulled within two points of league leaders Leeds following the hard-fought victory, with the weekend fixture moved forward due to their participation in the FA Cup fourth round. Michal Helik’s 33rd-minute own-goal was enough to keep all three points at Turf Moor, with Scott Parker’s side earning a ninth straight league clean sheet.

Brownhill and Koleosho were both unavailable for the midweek clash, with the former picking up an issue during last month’s 0-0 draw against Leeds while the latter suffered a knock in training last week. The pair, who have scored 11 of Burnley’s 37 league goals between them, have now missed back-to-back games and Parker was unable to provide much clarity on when they might return.

“They’re still struggling,” he told the Burnley Express of his injured pair. “Browny didn't make it and Luca as well. Luca is not that long I don't think, maybe a week or so. We'll see how we go in the next week to see if he makes the weekend, but maybe it comes a bit early. It’s the same with Josh too.”

Burnley face Southampton in their FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday before a midweek return to Championship action at home to Hull City. It remains to be seen how long they will be without Brownhill and Koleosho, with the former a particularly significant blow given he is their top-scorer and club captain.

Unlike Leeds, Burnley took a rather aggressive approach to the January window with five fresh faces through the door. Two of their mid-season arrivals stood out, with Marcus Edwards signing on loan from Sporting CP while former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey joined on a free transfer.

Both were named on the bench against Oxford with Shelvey introduced for a Turf Moor debut as the clock ticked beyond 90 minutes. The 32-year-old is still slowly building fitness but Parker expects him to have a positive influence on Burnley’s promotion push.

“You see his quality though in training and what he possesses,” the Clarets boss added. “He'll be key for us this year, or for the remaining part of this season. He brings big experience and he definitely has that quality about him as well, so I’m pleased he got some minutes and he helped us see the game out for us a little bit.”

Leeds will have the opportunity to reinstate that five-point gap this evening, but doing so will be difficult against an in-form Coventry City. The Sky Blues have climbed from relegation strugglers to play-off hopefuls under Frank Lampard, winning all of their last four.

Fortunately, Daniel Farke will be able to call on a virtually full squad at the CBS Arena, with Patrick Bamford (hamstring) the only expected absentee. Pascal Struijk returned in the final minutes of Saturday’s 7-0 win over Cardiff City but after a lengthy layoff of his own, will not be rushed back into the starting line-up with a decision to be made on him late on.