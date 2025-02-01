Leeds recorded their biggest league win for over 52 years with a resounding victory against Cardiff at Elland Road.
Goals from Joel Piroe (2), Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon, Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph saw United extend their lead among the automatic promotion places to five points whilst maintaining a two-point cushion over second-place Sheffield United.
Here are the ratings from a memorable day in LS11.
1. Illan Meslier: 8/10
Had two saves to make, the first of which was probably going wide, the second of which was an important one and a good one. A spectator for the rest of it. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10
Perfectly adequate performance on the right but he wasn't needed too much in offence as the wingers ran riot. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon: 9/10
Fully in control in the first half and looked a cut above. Good on the ball, picked his moments to run with it. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
4. Ethan Ampadu: 8/10
Wayward with his passing a couple of times but overall performance was just fine. Solid defensively. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
5. Junior Firpo: 9/10
A little sloppy at the start of the second half but otherwise excellent. Link up with Solomon was dangerous and provided three assists. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
6. Joe Rothwell: 9/10
Busy, industrious and at times adventurous with his passing and dribbling. Kept Leeds ticking on the ball and kept driving forward to the end. | Richard Sellers/PA Wire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.