Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings in Cardiff City demolition as rare score given among flurry of 9s

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:17 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his verdict on the Leeds United players’ performances in their 7-0 takedown of Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds recorded their biggest league win for over 52 years with a resounding victory against Cardiff at Elland Road.

Goals from Joel Piroe (2), Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon, Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph saw United extend their lead among the automatic promotion places to five points whilst maintaining a two-point cushion over second-place Sheffield United.

Here are the ratings from a memorable day in LS11.

Had two saves to make, the first of which was probably going wide, the second of which was an important one and a good one. A spectator for the rest of it.

1. Illan Meslier: 8/10

| Getty Images

Perfectly adequate performance on the right but he wasn't needed too much in offence as the wingers ran riot.

2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10

| Getty Images

Fully in control in the first half and looked a cut above. Good on the ball, picked his moments to run with it.

3. Joe Rodon: 9/10

| Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Wayward with his passing a couple of times but overall performance was just fine. Solid defensively.

4. Ethan Ampadu: 8/10

| Richard Sellers/PA Wire

A little sloppy at the start of the second half but otherwise excellent. Link up with Solomon was dangerous and provided three assists.

5. Junior Firpo: 9/10

| Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Busy, industrious and at times adventurous with his passing and dribbling. Kept Leeds ticking on the ball and kept driving forward to the end.

6. Joe Rothwell: 9/10

| Richard Sellers/PA Wire

