A late equaliser prevented Leeds United from securing consecutive wins in Saturday's home game with Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Leeds United were left frustrated when Bournemouth snatched a point from their visit to Elland Road with an injury-time strike from Eli Junior Kroupi.

The Cherries actually grabbed the first goal of he game just after the midway point of the first half when in-form winger Antoine Semenyo’s low driven free-kick went under the Whites wall and found its way beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow before nestling in the back of the net. However, Leeds rallied and got themselves back on level-terms when Joe Rodon headed home seven minutes before half-time and that gave them a platform to make a fast-paced start to the second-half.

They got their rewards just nine minutes after the restart when former Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff grabbed his first goal for the club with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box. That appeared to have made it consecutive wins for the Whites - but they were denied all three points and had to settle for a share of the spoils as Kroupi fired beyond Darlow in the third minute of injury-time.

A win would have taken Leeds into the top eight ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixtures - but they will head into the new week sat in mid-table after missing out on an additional two points in such cruel fashion. Despite their obvious disappointment, the Whites can still take some positivity from the game - and Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards believes there are ‘good signs’ for Farke and his players.

What did Micah Richards say about Leeds United’s home draw with Bournemouth?

Speaking on Saturday night’s Match of the Day, the former Manchester City and England defender said: “Leeds’ home form will be key and I think that’s why Farke will be kicking himself today because they deserved to win. It’s also the way you play, it’s a bit pragmatic, the way you want to play and then go on transition. It’s probably a better way to play if you want to stay in the Premier League. We’ve seen it with Southampton before, the way they tried to play out and they just got picked off but there are good signs so far.”

What did Daniel Farke say about Leeds United’s home draw with Bournemouth?

The Whites boss said: "It's a valuable and good point. If you concede that late and should deservedly have won this game of course it doesn't feel great. Just compliments for our lads today. We've outperformed them in terms of Expected Goals, 19 shots, shots on target. Just one team was missing big chances today, normally we should have won. First half we had enough chances to win two Premier League games and sadly missed them all."

