Sean Longstaff put in a man of the match display in Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Premier League visitors Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Summer signing Longstaff bagged his fourth Leeds league start in succession against the Cherries in which an assist and then goal from the midfielder looked to have given Daniel Farke’s Whites a 2-1 success.

Having fallen behind to an Antoine Semenyo free-kick, a Longstaff corner picked out Joe Rodon to head Leeds level and a superb Longstaff finish later put the Whites 2-1 up.

Leeds held the advantage heading into second half stoppage time but Eli Kroupi netted a 93rd-minute equaliser as United failed to clear a free-kick to ensure the Cherries left Elland Road with a 2-2 draw.

Eli Kroupi’s strike proved an undoubted late blow but Longstaff praised his side’s overall level of performance, declaring that Leeds more than matched the highflying Cherries at times and admitting personal goal relief.

“A bit of a relief”

Speaking post match to LUTV, Longstaff said: “I thought it was a really good game with two good teams.

“We know the way Bournemouth play, very high energy, very intense and sort of always makes for an exciting game.

“I thought we more than held our own obviously at times in the first half. We limited them to very few clear-cut chances. And I thought we were pretty good in the game.

“I thought we were obviously better in the second half than the first half.”

Reflecting on his first goal for the club, Longstaff said: “I thought Brenden was going to score and then I just tried to hit it where I could and luckily it sliced into the top corner and a bit of a dodgy knee slide. A bit of relief to score a goal – I hadn’t scored in a little while so I was over the moon.”