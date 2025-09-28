Leeds United conceded late to draw 2-2 at Bournemouth and the YEP has all your key talking points.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United saw two points slip away in added-time on Saturday after conceding to draw 2-2 at home to Bournemouth. Daniel Farke’s side put in another excellent performance at Elland Road and looked set to be rewarded with a huge win, with Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff scoring either side of half-time to overturn Antoine Semenyo’s opener.

The Whites had defended well for large parts but Bournemouth’s possession eventually paid off, with Eli Kroupi meeting Marcos Senesi’s knockdown to silence the majority of Elland Road on 93 minutes. It was a gut-wrenching end but another encouraging performance from Leeds, and the YEP has all your key talking points below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United legends recognised

Tragically, there aren’t many of Don Revie’s star-studded Leeds squad on this earth any longer so the need to recognise those who are is stronger than ever. And so it was heart-warming to see John Giles walk onto the pitch before kick-off on Saturday to receive his lifetime achievement award.

"I'm delighted to be here today and I'm delighted with the response from everyone,” a proud Giles admitted as Leeds managing director Robbie Evans presented the award to a standing ovation inside Elland Road. It’s so important we continue to recognise those who made Leeds United the club it is today, while they are still around to feel that love.

Not the warmest welcome back for Tyler Adams

In the build-up to Saturday’s game, Tyler Adams described the Elland Road atmosphere as ‘one of the best’ he’d played in but the former Leeds man was certainly on the wrong end of it throughout the game. Every touch was loudly booed and the home crowd regularly chanted a song that cannot be repeated on this website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams made little effort to diffuse things either, clattering into Anton Stach after the whistle had gone before words were exchanged, with the German and Longstaff keen to have a tussle with their opposite number. His substitution on 81 minutes was loudly cheered but the man who replaced him eventually scored Bournemouth’s equaliser.

Set-pieces decide the game

In a week that Farke played down suggestions of a set-piece coach appointment and admitted he wasn’t keen on the growing celebrity of that role, Leeds conceded both their goals from dead-ball situations. The wall for Semenyo’s free-kick was misplaced, with a drilled shot under the jumping players not hitting nominated draft excluder Brenden Aaronson, while Kroupi’s leveller came from a second-phase set-play.

“We gave away two set-pieces and they scored both,” Farke said after the draw. “They didn’t have a chance out of the game. Small details can be punished.” Leeds kept a dangerous Bournemouth attack at bay for large parts and frustrated their weekend visitors, but Saturday was evidence of how top teams can explore multiple avenues to goals, eventually breaking through.

A painful Premier League reminder

Leeds have defended admirably for five of their six league games so far but in the last two fixtures - at Wolves and against Bournemouth - they have been punished for tiny misgivings. At Molineux, Longstaff stopped for less than a second as Ladislav Krejci drifted in behind to score, while on Saturday a lapse in concentration allowed Kroupi to equalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exerting so much effort, mentally and physically, to keep a side like Bournemouth at bay must be exhausting but in the Premier League, to switch off for even a millisecond is to make yourself vulnerable. Championship teams might not always have punished Farke’s side but this isn’t the Championship, and more often than not those chances lead to goals.