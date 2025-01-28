Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road this weekend.

Cardiff City are hoping to complete their second piece of January transfer business ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash against Leeds United.

A resurgent Bluebirds side head to Elland Road this weekend looking to extend their seven-game unbeaten league run, with those points slowly pulling them away from serious relegation trouble. But Omer Riza’s side are far from safe and injury issues have left them light in midfield.

But Cardiff could have a fresh option on board by the time they arrive in West Yorkshire, with multiple outlets reporting on the imminent signing of Ajax midfielder Sivert Mannsverk. Wales Online report the 22-year-old will arrive on a six-month loan deal from the Dutch giants, having already completed medical tests and agreed on personal terms.

ANP/AFP via Getty Images

They add that a deal could be completed and confirmed today (Tuesday), while BBC Sport suggest Mannsverk could be in line to make his Cardiff debut at Elland Road this weekend. The Norwegian youth international will soon become signing number two in the Welsh capital, following Danish striker Yousef Salech through the door.

Mannsverk has been at Ajax since 2023, having impressed over a two-year spell at Norwegian top-flight club Molde. The technically gifted midfielder was linked with moves to Everton, Aston Villa and Inter Milan before eventually heading to the Netherlands, but he has only played 18 games across an 18-month spell in Amsterdam.

His arrival will alleviate the immediate injury issues at Cardiff but the midfielder doesn’t exactly boast a clean bill of health himself, with only two league appearances for Ajax under his belt this season. But the promising youngster has got through medical tests okay and is expected to be fit to face Leeds.

Experienced midfielders Aaron Ramsey and David Turnbull remain absent through injury, with Riza forced to start centre-back Calum Chambers in midfield during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Derby County. The Cardiff boss suggested transfers were moving in the right direction after that victory, with Mannsverk’s loan to be confirmed soon.

"We've got everything in hand in respect of transfers," Riza said. "Everything is still ongoing. We've still got nine or ten days left and conversations have been good with players, the board and the clubs. So hopefully things will move forward in the next three to five to six days. Hopefully.”

Fellow January signing Selach has enjoyed a decent start to life in Wales, scoring on his second appearance in a 2-2 draw at Millwall. The Danish international has made three appearances so far, although all have been from the bench.

Leeds aren’t likely to be welcoming any new signings through the door before Saturday’s Championship clash, with long-term target Emi Buendia closing in on a loan move to German champions Bayer Leverkusen. Elland Road chiefs maintain they expect a quiet month but with less than one week until the January transfer window closes, Daniel Farke made an intriguing remark.

"I have not checked my phone for the last six hours,” he said following Monday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley. “I will check it after this press conference. Perhaps I can tell you more [about transfers] in the next press conference."