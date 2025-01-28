Huge change in bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United draw at Burnley as Sheffield United, Sunderland picture alters

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:59 BST
Leeds United had to settle for a point from their monster clash at Burnley and the bookies have formed a new Whites verdict in their new predicted final Championship table which features a huge change.

Monday night’s clash at Turf Moor represented a true six-pointer with Leeds lining up top of the Championship, one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and three points ahead of third-placed Burnley. Victory for the Clarets would have taken them level on points with Daniel Farke’s side yet the Whites had the opportunity to open up a six-point gap to Scott Parker’s side and pull four points clear of the Blades.

Instead, it was neither, a goalless draw keeping the Leeds advantage over the third-placed Clarets at three points but nevertheless changing the picture with Sheffield United and fourth-placed Sunderland to a small degree. With 17 games of the Championship season remaining, Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of the second-placed Blades, three clear of third-placed Burnley and five points ahead of the fourth-placed Black Cats.

There is then a whopping 11-point gap back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Sunderland. Leeds also have the best goal difference in the division by seven goals. The Whites are in a very strong position but were limited to just one shot on target in Monday night’s clash at Burnley with their mean defence.

As the dust settles, it’s led to a fresh set of odds from the bookmakers with a fresh Whites view. Here, based on those odds, is their new predicted final table in reverse order using relegation odds for sides expected to end up in the bottom half. The table features a huge new change at the top.

Relegation odds: 1-33.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-33. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 7-4.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 15-8.

3. 22nd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 2-1.

4. 21st: Derby County

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4.

5. 20th: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySunderlandSheffield UnitedDaniel FarkeTurf Moor
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice