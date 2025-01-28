Monday night’s clash at Turf Moor represented a true six-pointer with Leeds lining up top of the Championship, one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and three points ahead of third-placed Burnley. Victory for the Clarets would have taken them level on points with Daniel Farke’s side yet the Whites had the opportunity to open up a six-point gap to Scott Parker’s side and pull four points clear of the Blades.

Instead, it was neither, a goalless draw keeping the Leeds advantage over the third-placed Clarets at three points but nevertheless changing the picture with Sheffield United and fourth-placed Sunderland to a small degree. With 17 games of the Championship season remaining, Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of the second-placed Blades, three clear of third-placed Burnley and five points ahead of the fourth-placed Black Cats.

There is then a whopping 11-point gap back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Sunderland. Leeds also have the best goal difference in the division by seven goals. The Whites are in a very strong position but were limited to just one shot on target in Monday night’s clash at Burnley with their mean defence.