Monday night’s clash at Turf Moor represented a true six-pointer with Leeds lining up top of the Championship, one point ahead of second-placed Sheffield United and three points ahead of third-placed Burnley. Victory for the Clarets would have taken them level on points with Daniel Farke’s side yet the Whites had the opportunity to open up a six-point gap to Scott Parker’s side and pull four points clear of the Blades.
Instead, it was neither, a goalless draw keeping the Leeds advantage over the third-placed Clarets at three points but nevertheless changing the picture with Sheffield United and fourth-placed Sunderland to a small degree. With 17 games of the Championship season remaining, Farke’s Whites are now two points clear of the second-placed Blades, three clear of third-placed Burnley and five points ahead of the fourth-placed Black Cats.
There is then a whopping 11-point gap back to fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Sunderland. Leeds also have the best goal difference in the division by seven goals. The Whites are in a very strong position but were limited to just one shot on target in Monday night’s clash at Burnley with their mean defence.
As the dust settles, it’s led to a fresh set of odds from the bookmakers with a fresh Whites view. Here, based on those odds, is their new predicted final table in reverse order using relegation odds for sides expected to end up in the bottom half. The table features a huge new change at the top.
