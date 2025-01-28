Leeds United's important away end visit, duo shine and off-camera Burnley moments
Leeds United and Burnley's sparring match at Turf Moor told us little about individuals on the pitch and yet two men stood out for the Whites. There are 0-0s and then there are games that should instantly be forgotten and this was decidedly the latter. Here's the YEP take.
Good day
Jayden Bogle
Given there were players on the pitch who appeared to have little interest in winning the game, Bogle's approach was refreshing. He got forward well and gave Leeds their best chance of something happening in open play.
Joe Rodon
This was a game for a big brutish centre-back. Lots of long balls to deal with. Horrible conditions. Defences on top. But Rodon did all the ugly stuff well and also showed a bit of class in possession.
Bad day
All present
What a terrible night to watch football and a terrible game.
Joel Piroe
The striker was simply not a factor in the game.
The officials
Too many easy decisions that they managed to make a meal of. The perfectly legal Ethan Ampadu tackle and the non-award of a free-kick to Bogle when he was wiped out were particularly bad.
Off-camera
The away end giving the starting outfield players a huge ovation as they went to complete their final warm-up sprints.
Ao Tanaka staying out for his now traditional 'last man standing' shooting practise at the end of the warm-up and then tacking on one final sprint before heading for the tunnel.
Connor Roberts giving Daniel James a little extra bit of affection as the two sides shook hands before kick-off.
The away end, during a flat first half, giving Ashley Barnes some impromptu abuse and prompting their home counterparts to come to his defence.
Solomon holding his hands out in complaint to Byram who elected not to pass the ball wide because he felt the winger was marked and instead turned back to play safe.
Members of the press briefly coming under the threat of attack from a t-shirt cannon that fired a bundled up vestment all the way up into the roof of the stand at half-time.
Hanniball Mejbri throwing his arm around fellow ex-Manchester United man Largie Ramazani's shoulders before the pair had a full-time catch up.
The Leeds squad amassing in the Burnley half before going to the away fans as one for a show of mutual appreciation. It started as applause but the travelling support were soon roaring their approval for a point on the road and a table-top position. It felt like an important moment that showed Farke and his men the fans are right there with them.
