Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United retained interest in the Aston Villa midfielder after summer approaches.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United look set to lose any faint hope of signing Emi Buendia this month amid reports of his imminent move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Speculation surrounding Buendia resurfaced earlier this month with the 28-year-old struggling for regular football at Aston Villa, having started just three games across all competitions this season. Leeds were known to be interested in the attacking midfielder all summer and that interest remained going into January, with Daniel Farke still open to signing a ‘proper quality’ No.10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Elland Road chiefs were aware of the difficulties surrounding a move, given Buendia’s reluctance to drop back into the Championship coupled with the likelihood of top-flight interest. The belief was he could move to Spain but multiple reports now claim he will instead head to Germany.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg first reported on talks between Leverkusen and Villa over the weekend, with the former club unable to land first-choice target James McAtee due to Manchester City already filling their six European loan slots. Those talks look to have progressed well with Fabrizio Romano now reporting a deal is in place.

Both he and Plettenberg broke news of the deal on Monday evening, with Buendia set to join Leverkusen on loan for the remainder of the season initially. The Argentinian is set to undergo medical tests imminently and his transfer could be confirmed by the end of this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leverkusen have inserted a permanent option into the six-month loan deal, which according to Romano, sits at €20million (£16.8m). Buendia will first sign a one-year contract extension at Villa in order to protect his value, should Xabi Alonso’s side decide against triggering that option-to-buy.

A move to Leeds always looked unlikely this month but confirmation of Buendia’s switch to Leverkusen will soon kill off any speculation, with the creative midfielder remaining in European top-flight football as expected. Whether recruitment chiefs will move for anyone else remains to be seen, and the expectation remains that it will be a quiet month.

Farke has never categorically ruled out a mid-season signing or two, but the German boasts arguably the Championship's strongest squad and that is not easy to improve. He insists any new arrivals must tick three boxes in significantly improving the group instantly, having the right character to not be disruptive and being affordable for the club.

Leeds have less than a week until the transfer window closes on Monday, February 3, and while few expect a flurry of late signings, Farke made an intriguing remark following Monday’s 0-0 draw at Burnley. "I have not checked my phone for the last six hours,” he said. “I will check it after this press conference. Perhaps I can tell you more [about transfers] in the next press conference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke will speak to the press later this week as Leeds prepare to welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road on Saturday. Monday’s Turf Moor stalemate kept them clear at the top of the Championship, with a three -point gap on third-placed Burnley.