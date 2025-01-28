The clash of the division’s best defence against best attack looked set to end not just goalless but without a shot on target from some way out. That finally changed in the 89th minute as Dan James produced a rasping half volley from a corner that Clarets keeper James Trafford tipped over the bar.
But that was basically that on the clearcut chances front as part of a game in which Leeds regularly got into good areas but without massively threatening. Burnley, meanwhile, were equally well dealt with by Leeds at the other end, their only real chances of note being two first-half headers from Zian Flemming which were sent wide.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a very predictable goalless draw at Turf Moor.
1. Illan Meslier
7 - Had nothing to do beyond a save that didn't count and lots of passes. Some of those were quite nice long balls. Photo: Martin Rickett
2. Jayden Bogle
8 - The only player on the pitch who looked capable of making something happen. Good on the ball. Desperately unlucky to be yellow carded. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Joe Rodon
7 - Carried the ball well to take Leeds forward into space in the first half. Solid as a rock. Passed it nicely too into forward areas. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Ethan Ampadu
6 - Some wayward passing, both short and long, some physical defending including a great challenge that was deemed a foul. Photo: George Wood
5. Sam Byram
6 - Defensively fine but could add little in possession or going forward. He and Solomon struggled to link up. Photo: Matt McNulty
6. Ao Tanaka
6 - Some nice moments on the ball but wasn't able to have a huge influence going forward Photo: Matt McNulty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.