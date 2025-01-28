The clash of the division’s best defence against best attack looked set to end not just goalless but without a shot on target from some way out. That finally changed in the 89th minute as Dan James produced a rasping half volley from a corner that Clarets keeper James Trafford tipped over the bar.

But that was basically that on the clearcut chances front as part of a game in which Leeds regularly got into good areas but without massively threatening. Burnley, meanwhile, were equally well dealt with by Leeds at the other end, their only real chances of note being two first-half headers from Zian Flemming which were sent wide.