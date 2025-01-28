Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Burnley as star man scores 8/10 but one 5, sole 4 and 'not good' 3

By Graham Smyth
Published 27th Jan 2025, 22:17 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 07:24 BST
Leeds United’s top-of-the-table Championship clash at Burnley ended in a goalless draw – but how did we rate the performances?

The clash of the division’s best defence against best attack looked set to end not just goalless but without a shot on target from some way out. That finally changed in the 89th minute as Dan James produced a rasping half volley from a corner that Clarets keeper James Trafford tipped over the bar.

But that was basically that on the clearcut chances front as part of a game in which Leeds regularly got into good areas but without massively threatening. Burnley, meanwhile, were equally well dealt with by Leeds at the other end, their only real chances of note being two first-half headers from Zian Flemming which were sent wide.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a very predictable goalless draw at Turf Moor.

7 - Had nothing to do beyond a save that didn't count and lots of passes. Some of those were quite nice long balls.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Had nothing to do beyond a save that didn't count and lots of passes. Some of those were quite nice long balls.

Photo Sales
8 - The only player on the pitch who looked capable of making something happen. Good on the ball. Desperately unlucky to be yellow carded.

2. Jayden Bogle

8 - The only player on the pitch who looked capable of making something happen. Good on the ball. Desperately unlucky to be yellow carded.

Photo Sales
7 - Carried the ball well to take Leeds forward into space in the first half. Solid as a rock. Passed it nicely too into forward areas.

3. Joe Rodon

7 - Carried the ball well to take Leeds forward into space in the first half. Solid as a rock. Passed it nicely too into forward areas.

Photo Sales
6 - Some wayward passing, both short and long, some physical defending including a great challenge that was deemed a foul.

4. Ethan Ampadu

6 - Some wayward passing, both short and long, some physical defending including a great challenge that was deemed a foul.

Photo Sales
6 - Defensively fine but could add little in possession or going forward. He and Solomon struggled to link up.

5. Sam Byram

6 - Defensively fine but could add little in possession or going forward. He and Solomon struggled to link up.

Photo Sales
6 - Some nice moments on the ball but wasn't able to have a huge influence going forward

6. Ao Tanaka

6 - Some nice moments on the ball but wasn't able to have a huge influence going forward

Photo Sales
