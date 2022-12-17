Leeds United continue to be linked with a number of potential targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Whites have endured a mixed start to the season so far, hovering above the relegation zone, and it’s clear Jesse Marsch needs some help in the form of new additions. Leeds lost a key attacking threat in Raphinha over the summer, and while they did later strengthen, they still need more at the top end of the pitch in the long term.

One of the latest strikers to be linked with a move is Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha, and with that in mind, we have taken a look at what Leeds can expect should he sign.

Latest reports

Recent reports suggest Leeds could turn to Atletico Madrid star Cunha in a bid to solve their shortage of frontment.

Jesse Marsch needs more options up top amid regular injury issues to Patrick Bamford, and Atletico Madrid seem intent in offloading Cunha after around 18 months, offering the player to a number of clubs. Leeds are said to be one of the likely destinations, along with Wolves, but there may be interest from others, including Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.

The Brazilian is currently valued at just under £17.5million by Transfermarkt, but Atletico paid more than £25million for him in August of 2021.

Cunha’s strengths

Cunha isn’t a traditional speedster, but with his long-strided running style, he is certainly quicker than he looks. He’s not particularly quick off the spot, but he can drive quickly with the ball up field.

His ability to turn on the ball stands out, able to cut inside defenders and rotate quickly with pressure on his back. Cunha loves taking players on, and that allows him to play wide as well as centrally. He is a strong striker of the ball and a sharp finisher. His 6ft frame allows gives him enough size and strength to hold off defenders and win headers, too.

Weaknesses

It’s not all good when it comes to Cunha, though, and there is a reason Atletico are willing to offload him so early in his career in the Spanish capital.

He has only scored seven and assisted eight in 54 games for Atletico Madrid, and he has struggled for consistency, but it must be added that in 43 of his La Liga appearances, he has started just 10 times. In terms of weaknesses, Cunha does give the ball away more than most, and that’s largely down to his desire to take players on. Diego Simeone has struggled to tame that out of him, wanting the striker to play it a little more safe to look after the ball.

