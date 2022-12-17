Leeds United are quickly closing in on a return to competitive action. With the World Cup reaching its conclusion this weekend, the Whites will soon be back to their usual routine in the Premier League, with the unenviable task of a visit from Manchester City first up on December 28th.

Before then, however, United have been keeping themselves ticking over with a number of friendlies against continental opposition. A recent win over Spanish side Elche was followed up on Friday night with a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Elland Road. Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo were on hand to overturn a one-goal deficit against the La Liga high-flyers. Jesse Marsch’s men will round out their period of preparation with a clash against AS Monaco on Wednesday evening, before welcoming the champions Elland Road a week later.

But while club football may have been on hold over the past few weeks, the transfer speculation has been as rampant as ever. Here is Saturday evening’s round-up of the latest Leeds United news...

Iling Junior rejects Whites

England youth international Samuel Iling Junior has rejected interest from both Leeds United and Aston Villa in favour of agreeing a new long-term Juventus contract, according to a report from Football Insider. The 19-year-old’s current deal in Turin is due to expire next summer, leading to speculation over a move to the Premier League.

But in response to his precarious situation, Juve have been working on an extension, with an agreement now reportedly in place. The teenager is highly-rated in Italy, and made his senior debut for the Old Lady back in October, having initially made the move to Serie A from Chelsea’s academy system in 2020.

Alongside Leeds and Villa, it is understood that Iling Junior was attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Southampton, as well as a number of high profile European clubs. But despite widespread interest, it would appear that the forward’s immediate future lies in Italy.

Leeds set for Fresneda scramble

Leeds United are one of several clubs interested in securing a deal for Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda, according to a report from AS. The Spanish outlet suggest that the Whites are among a whole host of potential suitors for the 18-year-old.

Despite his age, the right-back had established himself as a regular starter for the La Liga outfit prior to the World Cup, and has been touted for a big future. As things stand, it is understood that he has a release clause of around £26 million written into his contract in Spain, but that figure is expected to grow as certain appearance-related milestones are met. It is expected that Fresneda will be valued at around £39 million by the time he plays his 22nd game for Valladolid - a feat he could quite easily accomplish between now and the summer transfer window.

