The Austrian spoke following Leeds’ 2-1 win over Real Sociedad on Friday night in which Polish international Klich played the full 90 minutes for Jesse Marsch’s side. Klich has been linked with a move away since the summer when it became apparent the 32-year-old was not central to Marsch’s plans.

Following discussions with the club hierarchy, Klich chose to remain at Elland Road but with fewer than 200 league minutes so far this season and the disappointment of missing out on a place in Poland’s FIFA World Cup squad last month, links have resurfaced suggesting Klich is close to ending his time at Elland Road.

The United States is a possible destination for Klich, who established himself as a key player under Marsch’s predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, and quickly became a fan favourite for his on-pitch antics and riling up of opposition players and fans. This season, however, Marsch has preferred the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Sam Greenwood, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams, leaving the experienced midfielder on the bench instead of in the starting XI.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mateusz Klich of Leeds United in action during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Following Leeds’ friendly win over Elche last week, Klich paraded the Festa d’Elx trophy in front of the travelling Whites support at Estadio Martinez Valero, embracing several of his teammates in an affectionate manner. Earlier in the week during Leeds’ training camp at Oliva Nova Sports Centre, Klich was spotted deep in conversation with director of football Victor Orta, although the content of their discussion remains unknown. MLS franchise DC United have emerged as potential suitors with well-placed sources in the United States confirming the club’s interest.

"From a coaching perspective, I think there is no doubt that Klichy is a fantastic player and a great personality,” Marić said on Friday evening, discussing Klich’s future.

