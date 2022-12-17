Summerville has burst onto the scene at Leeds over the past two months, but has been bubbling away for a number of years at Elland Road since joining from Feyenoord in 2020. The Dutch youth international’s emergence has coincided with the budding partnership he has struck up, on and off the pitch, with summer signing Willy Gnonto, already an Italian international with vast experience in senior football at the age of 19.

The pair have been described as the newest Leeds United ‘bromance’ with the duo seemingly inseparable following Gnonto’s arrival from FC Zurich in September. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Summerville reveals he and Gnonto are plotting a new goal celebration, in anticipation for the next time they link up on the pitch, just as they did for Leeds’ late winner versus AFC Bournemouth last month.

“I liked Brazil's dancing!” Summerville says, posed with the question of Raphinha and his countrymen’s goal celebrations at the FIFA World Cup.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Crysencio Summerville (C) celebrates the winning goal with Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"After a goal you have to celebrate. We are now practising a new one — hopefully you'll see it,” he adds.

Thick as thieves pairing Summerville and Gnonto revelled in the Dutchman’s latest strike, away to Tottenham Hotspur at the beginning of November as United took the lead in north London.

“He is my bro!” Summerville says about Gnonto. “When he first came, I showed him around and we just clicked since then. The manager calls him my dad and I am his son! I am older than him but he is old in his head, so we help each other. We bring the best out of each other.”

While Gnonto may already be a seven-cap Italy international and one of Gli Azzurri’s youngest ever scorers, Summerville remains uncapped by the Netherlands. He hopes to continue his development and earn a call-up to the Dutch squad for the World Cup in 2026, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

