Cunha’s time under Diego Simeone hasn’t gone quite as planned and he has only made two starts in La Liga this season while failing to score in all 16 appearances. The 23-year-old’s poor form has led to a number of top European clubs monitoring his situation - with Leeds also reigniting their interest.

While a transfer to Wolves has looked increasingly likely in recent weeks, Cunha has also been linked with moves to Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United - leaving Jesse Marsch with plenty of competition to take on if they are to be successful in their pursuit. Ahead of what is likely to be a hectic transfer window at Elland Road, we take a look at some recent developments on Cunha’s future.

What has been said about Cunha?

Despite plenty of rumours regarding Cunha’s future, most have been tight-lipped on any potential move for him next month. However, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has spoken on the Brazilian after it was suggested they were close to luring him to the Premier League. As reported by Birmingham Live, Lopetegui told Spanish radio: “We have several open options and he [Cunha] is one of them. In football, until you close the operations, they are all up in the air.”

While Wolves are among a number of clubs competing in Europe, it is thought that playing under the Spaniard is very desirable for Cunha and he could opt to move to Molineux Stadium over much ‘bigger clubs’.

Atletico Madrid drop hint over Cunha transfer

While Atletico Madrid are yet to openly speak on Cunha, they have made the clearest hint yet that he could be on his way out. The forward has been omitted from their squad ahead of today’s friendly against Ponferradina.