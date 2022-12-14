Matheus Cunha transfer: Leeds United change, Arsenal ‘plan’ and Man Utd claim

With less than three weeks to go until the January transfer window springs open, it comes as no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest talents have been linked with a move to the Premier League. The English top flight has become the ‘place to be’ and is littered with some of the best players in the world.

The window has also become so hard to predict following the World Cup, with it only being a matter of months ago that Leeds United were thought to be extremely close to snapping up Cody Gakpo - who went onto score three goals in three games at Qatar and set himself up for a big money move to one of Europe’s elite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Whites will no longer be in the frame for the likes of Gakpo, they are reportedly still targeting another big name in Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha. In what is likely to be a very important transfer window for Jesse Marsch’s side, the Brazilian could be a huge boost to their future in the Premier League.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer rumours involving Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha.

Who else is interested in Matheus Cunha?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds

Cunha is a name that has remained near the top of Victor Orta's wishlist for years and they almost landed him in 2021. Leeds would snap at the chance to sign him next month but are focusing on other targets at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves

Wolves are one of the favourites to sign Cunha in January, despite facing competition from clubs competing in the Champions league. The Midlands club are thought to be an attractive option for the Brazilian as he is keen to play under Julen Lopetegui.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard has admitted Wolves’ interest in Cunha. When speaking to Spanish radio last week, he said: “We have several open options and he is one of them. In football, until you close the operations, they are all up in the air.”

However, Marca have reported that negotiations for the forward may be on the verge of collapsing as Wolves are struggling to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal are considering a move for Cunha next month, according to The Athletic. The Gunners are on the hunt for a new forward after Gabriel Jesus suffered an injury during Brazil’s World Cup clash with Cameroon.

However, Cunha is just one of a long list of options for Mikel Arteta and given they have been linked with the likes of Joao Felix and Dusan Vlahovic, a move for the 23-year-old could be lower down on their priority list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton

The Toffees are one of the ‘main’ clubs alongside Wolves looking to lure Cunha to the Premier League, according to Fichajes. Frank Lampard’s side are eager to bolster their attack with Neal Maupay yet to meet expectations following his summer move from Brighton, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries since last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Everton would definitely be able to guarantee Cunha regular first team football, their position in the table may put him off a move to Merseyside. The Toffees currently sit in 17th place - only one point above the relegation zone.

Manchester United

Advertisement Hide Ad