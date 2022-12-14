Leeds United are now less than two weeks away from returning to competitive action as the World Cup semi-finals draw to a close.

The Whites face Manchester City in the Premier League on December 28, but before then, they will face Real Sociedad and AS Monaco in friendly fixtures, with Jesse Marsch hoping to build his men back up to match fitness. It has been a lengthy break for the Whites - and not for the first time this season - and Marsch has his work cut out to ensure they hit the ground running, especially given their first opponent following the break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Drameh demands

Leeds are said to be demanding a big fee for Cody Drameh with the young star expected to leave Elland Road.

Drameh was offered a new contract, but the club have withdrawn their offer after failing to reach an agreement. It’s no expected the young star will leave in January ahead of his current contract coming to an end. And according to Teeside Live, the Whites will be looking for a big fee for the star of their under-23s side.

It’s claimed Newcastle United are interested in a move, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Middlesbrough.

Hall blow

There have been claims that Leeds are closing in on Birmingham City star George Hall, but it seems those reports could be wide of the mark.

Hall is the next young star to come out of the Blues academy, and it was claimed Leeds were looking to take advantage of Birmingham’s failed takeover after seeing a bid rejected in the summer. But according to BirminghamLive, while Leeds are indeed interested, they don’t stand much change of getting their man at this stage.