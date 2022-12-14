Leeds United are finally nearing a return to Premier League action with just two weeks left until the home clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28.

The 2022-23 top-flight campaign has been on hold since the second weekend of November due to a six-and-a-half week break for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Leeds signed off with a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, November 12 which left Jesse Marsch’s side 15th in the Premier League table and just two points off the drop zone but with a game in hand. But how are the Whites expected to fare once the season finally resumes?

There have been plenty of changes since the last ball was kicked including the start of a new era at bottom-of-the-table Wolves where new boss Julen Lopetegui is now over four weeks into his role as the club’s new head coach. Bournemouth, who sit one place above Leeds in 14th, have also been taken over by a new consortium led by billionaire American businessman Bill Foley in a reported £120m deal to buy the Cherries who appointed Gary O’Neil as permanent head coach at the end of November.

But how have their recent developments impacted expectations of Leeds? This, based on latest odds for the title and relegation to determine those sides in the lower reaches of the division, is where the Whites feature in the very latest predicted finishing positions ahead of the Premier League’s resumption.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 1-2. Odds for relegation: 3000-1.

2. 2nd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 5-2. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

3. 3rd - Newcastle United Odds for the title: 33-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.

4. 4th - Liverpool Odds for the title: 40-1. Odds for relegation: 1500-1.