Klich joined Leeds from FC Twente way back in June 2017 but the Pole was loaned out to Dutch side FC Utrecht for the second half of the 2017-18 Championship season after struggling for regular game time under former boss Thomas Christiansen.

Klich, though, returned with a almighty bang and went on to establish himself as a first team regular under new Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, playing a key role in helping Leeds storm to promotion as Championship champions in June 2020.

The midfielder then bagged 28 starts upon United’s first season back in the Premier League and another 26 during the 2021-22 top-flight campaign but the midfielder has only been used off the bench this term and is yet to make a 2022-23 Premier League start.

FANS' FAVOURITE: Leeds United's Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Former established Poland international midfielder Klich failed to make his country’s squad for the Qatar World Cup but Leeds have received significant interest in the 32-year-old whose Whites contract expires in the summer of 2024.

MLS side DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, are reportedly hoping to secure a deal to sign the Pole so we asked United’s supporters for their best memories of a player who has made a huge impression on and off the pitch. Here are some of the best them.

Risto Sundberg

Too many to mention. A great servant of the club. In my opinion, he would still have a more active role, but all the best to him and many a good game and NT call-up to come.

Mark Kram

Looks like we're all DC United fans now then along with Castilion

Mary Farnell

Far too many to pick one. Love Klichy - so sad to think he’ll leave us.

Chris Pilarski

Cannot wait to go to an MLS to cheer on Klichy.

Andy Tunstall

Club legend for me

Ste Askew

The goal he scored against Boro, I was sat right behind the goal #whatastrike

Kevin Davison

Huge respect for Klich, joins Leeds goes out on loan first season, but refuses to give in and prove to Leeds was huge mistake letting him go on loan great player

John Baxter

The ‘water bottle’ incident

Ian Ward

Goal against Villa at home, it was the ultimate piece of sh*thousery

Simon Nash

Bob

Ian Wood

Binoculars

Dougie Walsh

In the stand at derby pure sh*thousery

Chris Tonge

All his sh*tehousery.. especially with his partner in crime Gjanni

Sarah Crawford

F*** off Bob

Cat Breakwell-Milner