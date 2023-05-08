Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United U21 vs Aston Villa U21 live: Team news as £35m man starts, goal and score updates in PL2 play-off semi-final

Leeds United Under-21s’ bid for promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2 continues this evening in their one-legged play-off semi-final fixture against Aston Villa at Elland Road

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:36 BST

The young Whites suffered the disappointment of losing out on automatic promotion late last month, falling to a 2-1 defeat by fellow play-off contestants West Bromwich Albion when a draw would have secured the title and a place in Division 1 next season.

As a consequence, Paco Gallardo’s young side drop into the play-offs which begin this evening. Leeds are potentially 90 minutes from another promotion showdown, should they defeat Tony Carss’ Villans on home turf.

Tonight’s fixture will go to extra time and then penalties if scores are level at full-time and after 120 minutes, respectively. The victor will face either Nottingham Forest or West Brom in a play-off final to be played at Elland Road, permitting Leeds qualify and scheduling does not clash with first-team fixtures.

Leeds' U21s host Aston Villa in their PL2 play-off semi-final tonight (Pic: Getty)Leeds' U21s host Aston Villa in their PL2 play-off semi-final tonight (Pic: Getty)
Leeds’ semi-final will not be streamed by LUTV, however live match updates are available here throughout the evening, beginning with build-up and team news. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Leeds U21s 0-0 Villa U21s LIVE

19:07 BST

The gaffer

19:06 BST

Free-kick

4’ Foul by Monteiro on Raikhy 30 yards from Leeds’ goal. Skipped past a few challenges, the Villa man.

19:05 BST

Formation

3' Kris Moore left-back, Charlie Allen right-back. Monteiro and Mullen between them. Still figuring out who's playing where in the attack, looks like Rutter and Joseph through the middle, with McGurk left and Perkins right.

19:02 BST

KICK-OFF

1’ Underway at Elland Road. One-legged tie tonight. Winner of this semi-final will play Nottingham Forest or West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United team news

#LUFC XI: Van den Heuvel, Moore, Mullen, Monteiro, Allen, Gyabi, Gray, McGurk, Perkins, Joseph, Rutter

Subs: Christy, Thomas, Ferguson, Crew, Debayo

