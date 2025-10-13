Leeds United fans say the same thing about what Marcelo Bielsa has just done

Leeds United fans have reacted to comments made by former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa over the weekend.

Leeds United have employed a number of iconic managers throughout their history as legends such as Don Revie and Howard Wilkinson have brought success to Elland Road.

In recent years, some would argue such high calibre managers have been few and far-between - but there is little doubt Marcelo Bielsa made a major impact during his four-year reign in charge of the Whites. With experience of managing the likes of Argentina, Marseille and Athletic Bilbao, there was some surprise when the veteran boss was appointed as successor to Paul Heckingbottom during the summer of 2018.

With his unique management style and commitment to high-intensity, fast-paced football, Bielsa struck a chord with the Elland Road faithful and his methods paid off when he restored the club’s Premier League status with a Championship title win in 2020. After securing impressive wins against the likes of Fulham and Newcastle United, Bielsa’s side finished in ninth place in their first season back in the top flight, scoring more goals and racking up more points than any other newly promoted side over the previous two decades.

However, the Argentine manager’s love affair with the Whites came to an end in February 2022 when he parted company with Leeds, leaving the club in sixteenth place in the Premier League table. However, based on comments from Bielsa over the weekend, it is clear to see the Whites made as big an impact on him as he did on everyone connected with the club.

What did Marcelo Bielsa say about Leeds United?

Speaking via a translator at a fans forum in Kuala Lumpur at the weekend, the former Whites boss said: “He says that he would like it if the connection between himself and Leeds, which has been alive throughout all his time, never ends. And if it depends on him, it won’t end, so he will always be connected in some way to the club.”

How have Leeds United fans reacted to Bielsa’ comments on Leeds United?

Understandably, Bielsa’s declaration drew an overwhelmingly positive response from Whites fans and struck a chord with them.

Replying to our Facebook post featuring the quotes, Martin Senior said: “These fans that say move on aren't real fans.. Bielsa was a genius. An amazing man and coach.” Mike Ventress added: “A brilliant manager. The 49ers refused to back him financially. We could have been top six in the Prem by now had they. Guys like Bielsa are very rare in football and they let him go. Outrageous”

Steve Phillips simply said: “Legend, what a human! MOT”. The quotes drew an emotional response from Joanne Globe as she said: “My god it's taken years to learn to accept he's gone now it's set me off again”. Scott Cowley responded: “Great men do great things. He's an absolute one-off”. Carol Essery said: “I love him and will do forever” and John Gennard posted: “A true maverick, he made an average team into force to be reckoned with. Respect”.

Adam McIntyre lauded Bielsa’s impact saying: “Wasn’t just what he did on the pitch, it was how he changed the whole culture off the park and awoke a sleeping giant” and John Amys said: “He’s done something strangely special and I have such admiration for him, it’s completely unlike any feelings I’ve had for any other Leeds manager and I don’t think another manager will ever match the respect that I have for him”.

