Marcelo Bielsa has met with a Leeds United supporters club branch.

Promotion-winning Leeds United boss has made a Whites declaration that fans will love in a supporters club meeting.

Taking time out of his busy schedule as Uruguay boss, legendary modern day ex-boss Bielsa met with the Leeds United Supporters Club Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

The Leeds United Supporters Club Malaysia say that the former Whites boss spent a few hours with the group and met fans that attended from Singapore and also Brunei.

The Argentine also took to the microphone, where he made a vow about his Leeds legacy.

It was put to Bielsa that the connection between the club and fans had been lost over time but that he repaired a lot of that - meaning he would be forever loved by fans.

That clearly struck a chord with Bielsa, as per the translated reply.

“He says that he would like (it if) the connection between himself and Leeds which has been alive throughout all his time never ends.

"And if it depends on him it won't end so he will always be connected in some way to the club."

Leeds United Supporters Club Malaysia committee member JD Richards put the questions to Bielsa and took to social media to express his clear delight.

He wrote: “I'm still in shock, if I'm honest. Tonight, I had the honour of interviewing Marcelo Bielsa, a man I hold in such high regard! It seems like he loves us a lot, too. Almost as much as Kalvin! Well done @LuscMalaysia, what a night. One to treasure forever #lufc#mot#bielsa.”